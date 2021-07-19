Log in
Space Channel : Live Coverage of Blue Origin's New Shepard Launch

07/19/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
JULY 20 STARTING AT 0800 EDT

Watch Blue Origin launch its first fully-crewed mission with founder, Jeff Bezos, his brother, Mark, Wally Funk, 82, a former test pilot who was one of the Mercury 13 women who underwent training in the 1960s to demonstrate that women could meet NASA’s standards for its astronaut corps, and Oliver Daemen, 18, a Dutch teenager who will become the world's youngest astronaut.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210719005704/en/

Find Space Channel’s Live Feed available 24/7 on SpaceChannel.com, VOD Space Channel app (accessible in all major app stores), OTT apps including ROKU (search: Space Channel Live), Plex and RADTV, and connected TVs including VIZIO and TCL.

About Space Channel

Space Channel is the premier global news and entertainment media platform dedicated to space. Connecting the stories that will inform the future of commerce, policy, entertainment, and community in low Earth Orbit and beyond, Space Channel is available in more than 30 million households worldwide and explores every aspect of the genre with news, movies, exclusive events, and live coverage from every sector of the global space industry. You can watch Space Channel’s live programming via Connected (Smart) TV applications as well as online at spacechannel.com.

For more information, follow Space Channel on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS