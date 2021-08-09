Space Coast Credit Union : to Award $5,000 to Small Business

Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) is pleased to announce the winner of its “Small Business. Big Love. Contest” and the grand prize of $5,000. Hummingbird Pantry, a non-profit organization and SCCU member since 2017, won the contest with more than 11% of the votes cast. SCCU will hold a check presentation at Hummingbird Pantry’s distribution center, located at 3000 Jolly St. in Titusville, on Friday, August 13, at 1:30 p.m.

“SCCU has supported us since day one, and we’re honored to have had this opportunity,” stated Gina Stanford, Hummingbird Pantry founder. “We’re here to serve the entire Brevard County area with nutritional food, and this prize will help us cover the overhead and equipment maintenance costs to continue meeting the increase in demand.”

SCCU launched the “Small Business. Big Love. Contest” in May to celebrate Small Business Month. The contest allowed businesses with fewer than 50 employees to enter (regardless of credit union membership), and provided marketing materials to help spread the word and encourage their customers to vote for them. Once participant registration closed at the end of May, online votes were accepted from June 1 to July 15. Out of the 596 participating businesses, Hummingbird Pantry received the highest number of votes with 310 out of the 2,656 total.

“The contest was a great way for small businesses to expand their reach, but we loved that a non-profit won, especially one that does so much good for the community,” said Ernest Chevrette, SCCU’s Business Services Advisor for Hummingbird Pantry. The Business Services team at SCCU provides expert advice and consultations as a free service to their business members and anyone looking to start a small business.

After the check presentation on August 13, volunteers will begin to distribute food to the local community between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Anyone needing food or interested in volunteering is welcome to join the Hummingbird family by following the Hummingbird Pantry Distribution Time Facebook page.

Hummingbird Pantry, Inc. is the largest food pantry in North Brevard County and the second largest in Central Florida. The non-profit strives to end food insecurity in Brevard County and serves up to 6,000 families each week. Donations of any amount will help make a difference and are accepted via PayPal at hummingbirdpantry.org.

Space Coast Credit Union was chartered in 1951 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. The credit union serves more than 500,000 members with assets of over $6 billion, offering affordable auto and home loans, credit cards, free checking, and savings accounts, with a service delivery network of 64 branches, nationwide ATMs, call centers, and 24/7 access online. Membership is open to all who live or work in SCCU’s service area of 29 counties located throughout Florida. More information is available at sccu.com.

