Space Heaters Market to Grow by Almost $950 Million During 2020-2024 | Key Vendor Offerings and Market Forecasts | Technavio

02/03/2021 | 05:26am EST
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery

Crane - USA, Daikin Industries Ltd., and DeLonghi Spa will emerge as major space heaters market participants during 2020-2024

The space heaters market is expected to grow by USD 948.09 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the space heaters market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly to Know More

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210203005411/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Space Heaters Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The space heaters market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis and towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

  • Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
  • Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
  • Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

  • Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
  • Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
  • Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
  • Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Report on Consumer Discretionary Industries:

Global Smart Room Heater Market - Global smart room heater market is segmented by type (without connectivity and connected) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Portable Coolers Market - Global portable coolers market is segmented by product (hard-sided, soft-sided, and others), end-user (residential or recreational, commercial, and government), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Space Heaters Market Participants:

Crane - USA

Crane - USA operates its business through segments such as Humidifiers, Heaters, Purifiers, Fans, and Others. The company offers a wide range of space heaters such as 1200-Watt Compact Ceramic Space Heater, 17 Inch Ceramic Tower Space Heater-750-1500 Watt, and others.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Oil Hydraulics. Radiant Heater is the key product offered by the company.

DeLonghi Spa

DeLonghi Spa operates its business through segments such as Europe, APA, and MEIA. The company offers a wide range of space heaters such as oil-filled radiator heaters, convector heaters, and fan heaters.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get report snapshot here to get a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown: https://www.technavio.com/report/space-heaters-market-industry-analysis

Space Heaters Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Space heaters market is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Fan Heaters
    • Convection Heaters
    • Radiant Heaters
    • Ceramic Heaters
  • Geography
    • Europe
    • North America
    • APAC
    • South America
    • MEA

The space heaters market is driven by growth in expenditure on essential items. In addition, other factors such as the benefits of space heaters are expected to trigger the space heaters market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of the space heaters market, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44889

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2021
