Space Perspective Selects Florida's Space Coast Spaceport for Worldwide Campus and Manufacturing Complex

Investing Over $38 Million in Florida and Creating 240 Jobs

Space Perspective, the world’s leading luxury spaceflight experience company, today announced that it has selected Florida’s Space Coast Spaceport in Titusville, Florida as the location for the company’s worldwide campus and manufacturing complex.

Space Perspective's radically gentle journey via Spaceship Neptune's pressurized capsule propelled by a high-performance SpaceBalloon. The ultra-comfortable, accessible and gentle six-hour journey redefines space travel. (Photo: Business Wire)

Along with the company’s world-class launch operations facilities at the Launch and Landing Facility on NASA Kennedy Space Center, Space Perspective is building a campus on the Space Coast Spaceport site for their capsule and balloon manufacturing facility, laboratories, and operations infrastructure from launch to mission control. Space Perspective will invest more than $38 million in new construction and high-value equipment and tooling, including the $9 million, 120,000 square foot manufacturing building slated to be fully operational within the next 24 months. The investment will also spur the creation of approximately 240 full-time permanent jobs by the end of 2026, with an annual average wage of $80,000, plus benefits. Hiring began in 2021 and will continue through 2022.

Space Perspective conducted an extensive five-state site selection search. “The amazing opportunities in space tourism made the selection process very competitive. Florida and its system of spaceports became the front-runner,” said Taber MacCallum, Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Technology Officer of Space Perspective. “This is a win for the entire state of Florida, as we are planning launch operations from three Florida spaceports.”

Upon completion, the new complex will serve as Space Perspective’s worldwide campus, the carbon neutral production site of Space Perspective’s SpaceBalloonsTM and the zero emission Spaceship Neptune spacecraft, and as a welcome center for history-making Space Explorers and their guests, complete with interactive experiences as well as capsule models.

Space Coast Spaceport located adjacent to Kennedy Space Center is the only independently operated multi-modal space center in America. “Multi-modal logistics and operations capability gives us rail, road, marine and air service all right on our campus. That, combined with the speed, flexibility, and efficiency of being independently operated, makes the Space Coast Spaceport a great location for Space Perspective,” continued MacCallum. “Being adjacent to our operations facilities on NASA Kennedy Space Center made it easy for us to become the first space launch operator at the Space Coast Spaceport, where we successfully completed our first test flight in June 2021. This location will allow us to continue to attract the most accomplished talent in the world, and we are grateful for the continued support of the North Brevard Economic Development Zone as we prepare for our first commercial flights in late 2024.”

“We’re witnessing a revolution in space access and Florida’s Space Coast is now the place for production, as well as launch,” said Lynda Weatherman, President and CEO, Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast. “With its selection of Titusville, Space Perspective joins Lockheed Martin, Astrotech, Boeing and others in what is quickly becoming a significant aerospace hub across the causeway from Cape Canaveral.”

“Congratulations to Space Perspective on its selection of the Space Coast Airport and Spaceport for operations,” said Frank DiBello, Space Florida President and CEO. “Titusville has played a significant role in Florida’s aerospace history, and Space Perspective represents a new era of commercial space exploration, adding to that space narrative. Space Florida is pleased to welcome Space Perspective to the region.”

“It is my absolute pleasure to welcome Space Perspective as our new anchor tenant at the Space Coast Spaceport,” said Kevin Daugherty, AAE, Director of Airports Titusville – Cocoa Airport Authority. “Our vision is to create a world-renowned air and space center and Space Perspective’s global reach will aid in achieving our vision, as well as being a positive addition to the community.”

“The Titusville City Council and I are very excited that Space Perspective has selected our city as the location for their space tourism manufacturing and operations. Space tourism is yet another example of the continued expansion of the commercial space marketplace. I am very pleased to welcome Space Perspective and space tourism to our city, which is truly the Gateway to Nature and Space,” said City of Titusville Mayor Dan Diesel.

“Titusville’s very own spaceport is the ideal site for the headquarters, production and operation of a space tourism venture with its easy access to transportation and the world-class talent pool of Florida’s Space Coast,” said Brevard County Commissioner Rita Pritchett, District 1. “We are thrilled to welcome Space Perspective to North Brevard and look forward to their success.”

“As space tourism becomes a reality, it is exciting to see its potential to create jobs in Brevard County, particularly those in manufacturing,” said Chair of Brevard County Board of County Commissioners Kristine Zonka, District 5. “I am confident that Space Perspective will find the workforce on Florida’s Space Coast to be second to none and a key ingredient as they scale up.”

Founded in 2019, Space Perspective was created to provide a transformative opportunity to view planet Earth from space. The company recently announced a historic $40 million Series A financing round, the largest for a human SpaceBalloon company to date. Space Perspective has already begun filling key leadership positions with individuals whose unparalleled depth of experience includes responsibility for: safety and medical operations for every human spaceflight under a SpaceBalloon in the last 40 years; manufacturing of SpaceX Dragon Capsule and Falcon rocket structures; design and manufacturing of NASA’s innovative SpaceBalloons including for the heaviest mass ever flown under a SpaceBalloon; more launches of more types of SpaceBalloons for NASA and others than any other individuals; development and operations of SpaceX Dragon Capsule marine recovery systems and Falcon rocket launches; development and operations of the highest human flight under a SpaceBalloon ever conducted; Ritz Carlton rebrand to private 5-star and marketing for other award-winning hotels; experience curation for Virgin Galactic and Zero-G; and Virtuoso.

Commercial flights are targeted to begin in late 2024, with more than 500 tickets sold to date. With the first year of seats completely reserved, Space Perspective is currently taking reservations for 2025 and beyond. Tickets are priced at a market-beating $125,000 per person, and bookings are made with a fully refundable deposit beginning at $1,000. Entire capsules are also available for reservations (up to eight guests and a pilot). Space Perspective’s human spaceflight launches are regulated by the FAA Office of Commercial Spaceflight.

About Space Perspective

Space Perspective is the world’s first luxury spaceflight experience company. It invites more people than has historically been possible to experience a thrillingly new and visceral perspective that expands the human consciousness – the incredibly exhilarating panoramas and scale of Earth in space. The Observer cited Space Perspective as “the best suborbital space tourism offering in the world.”

Setting a new bar in out-of-this-world thrilling experiences, as soon as late 2024 Space Perspective plans to take Space Explorers to space inside Spaceship Neptune’s pressurized capsule propelled by a high-performance SpaceBalloon without using rocket fuel or high G forces. Space Explorers see the world anew through its vast windows, 450 miles in any direction. The ultra-comfortable, accessible and gentle six-hour journey redefines space travel.

Space Perspective is led by industry luminaries Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum and their unique-in-the-world expert crew who have been integral to all human SpaceBalloon flights in the last 50 years. Building on that experience, the Space Perspective crew has innovated and patented the safest SpaceBalloon technology in the world. With the only technology enabling routine accessible flights to the edge of space, Poynter and MacCallum have been dubbed ‘Masters of the stratosphere’ by Bloomberg Businessweek. MacCallum also served as Chairman of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. For more information, visit SpacePerspective.com. Follow Space Perspective for updates on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

About the Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast

The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) is dedicated to attracting new business and investment and expanding existing industry throughout the Space Coast, influencing change on government laws and regulations affecting economic development, promoting the Space Coast to encourage new investment, supporting efforts of Space Coast military installations, and relaying new programs and procedures to assist manufacturing and high-tech companies. The EDC is a private, not-for-profit coalition whose stakeholders are business leaders committed to the economic growth and stability of Florida’s Space Coast. Visit www.SpaceCoastEDC.org.

