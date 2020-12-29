Log in
Space Port-Adjacent Property Ready for Auction Blast-Off

12/29/2020 | 01:37pm EST
Newport Beach, CA, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what is the most exciting offering in many years, FRE.com announces the online auction of a ±400-acre land parcel directly adjacent to the expansive - and expanding - Mojave Air and Space Port (MASP). 

MASP is the first facility in the U.S.  to be licensed for horizontal launches of reusable spacecraft.

"The Mojave Air and Space Port is the thriving, bustling epicenter of the growing public-private partnerships that are the driving force behind the nation's booming space program," says Herb Grabell, listing broker with Kidder Mathews. This is a rare investment opportunity that will reap dividends as the programs and the surrounding areas expand."

The list of current companies utilizing the facilities at MASP is a Who's Who of space exploration, including Virgin Galactic, The Spaceship Company, Virgin's sister business, BAE, a British-based international consortium whose projects include the "design, manufacture, upgrade, and support combat and trainer aircraft," and over 60 other businesses that provide support for the space program.

"One standout Space Port tenant is Masten Space Systems, which is building the X-1 lunar lander scheduled to touchdown on the moon in 2022. This project, and others, add excitement to the potential return on investment," says Grabell.

Own a place in this space 

The land parcel is in Kern County - Southern California's most business-friendly county - and boasts an array of features that make it attractive to any business related to the space program, aerospace. Or one that wants this ground floor opportunity for their own non-space industrial or commercial enterprise. 

The top features include:

  • Mixed used industrial commercial (zoned M2)
  • Direct access to railway
  • Access to major ports for transporting goods
  • Adjacent to Hwys. 14 and 58
  • Less than 80 miles from downtown Los Angeles
  • Site has water, gas, and electricity
  • Air freight operations via the Space Port

Ready to fly? Visit the FRE website for details and a brief and informative video: FRE.com/325R1

 

About FRE.com

FRE.com has over 40 years' experience in transactional real estate for commercial and residential properties worldwide. Past clients include Coca-Cola, Wells Fargo Bank, Century 21, US Bank, Bank of America, and many other financial institutions, government agencies, international brokerages, developers, residential builders, and private sellers. 


For more information, contact Patrick Kelleher, Auction Specialist, at (949) 706-6117 or  pkelleher@fre.com.

Patrick Kelleher
The Future of Real Estate (FRE)
(949)706-6117
pkelleher@fre.com

