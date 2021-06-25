"Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - The European Space Agency hopes
to hire and launch the world's first physically disabled
astronaut and several hundred would-be para-astronauts have
already applied for the role, ESA head Josef Aschbacher told
Reuters on Friday.
The 22-member space programme has just closed its latest
decennial recruitment call for astronauts and received 22,000
applicants, Aschbacher said.
"We would like to launch an astronaut with a disability,
which would be the first time ever," the Austrian added. "But
I'm also happy for ESA because it shows that space is for
everyone, and that's something I'd like to convey."
The ESA, whose Ariane rocket once dominated the market for
commercial satellite launches, faces ever stiffer competition
from tech-funded upstarts like Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin and Elon
Musk's SpaceX.
Amazon founder Bezos hopes next month to become the first
man to go into space on his own rocket, highlighting the growing
role tech billionaires are playing in a field that was once
dominated by public agencies.
"Space is developing extremely fast and if we don't catch up
with this train we are left behind," he added, outlining plans
to refashion the agency as a more entrepreneurial player ready
to work with venture capitalists to help grow European start-ups
that could one day rival the Silicon Valley players.
The challenges are immense: the ESA's 7 billion euro budget
is a third of NASA's, while its seven or eight launches a year
are dwarfed by the 40 carried out by the United States.
Aschbacher, who grew up staring at the stars above his
parents' mountain farm in Austria, himself once applied to
become an ESA astronaut when he was a student. But what was once
a geeky, niche enthusiasm has now become mainstream, he said.
This year's job ad attracted almost three times the 8,000
applications received a decade ago, and a quarter of them were
women, up from just 15% before. The ESA has promised to develop
technologies to ensure those with disabilities, like shortened
legs, play a full part.
And those astronauts will go beyond the International Space
Station: some will deploy to the United States's planned Gateway
station on the moon, while the ESA's member states are
considering an invitation from Chinese and Russian space
agencies to participate in their similar moonbase project.
Could European astronauts one day be serving simultaneously
on two different moonbases at once?
"The invitation is on the table and it's a very nice idea,"
he said.
