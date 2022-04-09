Space station's first all-private astronaut team welcomed aboard orbiting platform

April 9 (Reuters) - The first all-private team of astronauts
ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) were
welcomed aboard the orbiting research platform on Saturday to
begin a weeklong science mission hailed as a milestone in
commercial spaceflight.
Their arrival came about 21 hours after the four-man team
representing Houston-based startup company Axiom Space Inc
lifted off on Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, riding
atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.
The Crew Dragon capsule lofted into orbit by the rocket
docked with the ISS at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on
Saturday as the two space vehicles were flying roughly 250 miles
(420 km) above the central Atlantic Ocean, a live webcast of the
coupling from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration
showed.
The final approach was delayed for about 45 minutes by a
technical glitch with a video feed used to monitor the capsule's
rendezvous with the ISS, but it otherwise proceeded smoothly.
The multinational Axiom team, planning to spend eight days
in orbit, was led by retired Spanish-born NASA astronaut Michael
Lopez-Alegria, 63, the company's vice president for business
development.
His second-in-command was Larry Connor, a real estate and
technology entrepreneur and aerobatics aviator from Ohio
designated as the mission pilot. Connor is in his 70s, but the
company did not provide his precise age.
Rounding out the Ax-1 crew were investor-philanthropist and
former Israeli fighter pilot Eytan Stibbe, 64, and Canadian
businessman and philanthropist Mark Pathy, 52, both serving as
mission specialists.
With docking achieved, it took nearly two hours for the
sealed passageway between the space station and crew capsule to
be pressurized and checked for leaks before hatches were opened
to allow the newly arrived astronauts to come aboard the ISS.
The Ax-1 team was welcomed by all seven of the regular,
government-paid crew members already occupying the space
station: three American astronauts, a German astronaut from the
European Space Agency and three Russian cosmonauts.
The NASA webcast showed the four smiling Axiom astronauts,
dressed in navy blue flight suits, floating headfirst, one by
one, through the portal into the space station, warmly greeted
with hugs and handshakes by the ISS crew.
Lopez-Alegria later pinned astronaut wings onto the uniforms
of the three spaceflight rookies of his Axiom team -- Connor,
Stibbe and Pathy -- during a brief welcome ceremony.
Stibbe is now the second Israeli to fly to space, after Ilan
Ramon, who perished with six NASA crewmates in the 2003 space
shuttle Columbia disaster.
SCIENCE FOCUSED
The new arrivals brought with them two dozen science and
biomedical experiments to conduct aboard ISS, including research
on brain health, cardiac stem cells, cancer and aging, as well
as a technology demonstration to produce optics using the
surface tension of fluids in microgravity.
The mission, a collaboration among Axiom, Elon Musk's rocket
company SpaceX and NASA, has been touted by all three as a major
step in the expansion of space-based commercial activities
collectively referred to by insiders as the low-Earth orbit
economy, or "LEO economy" for short.
NASA officials say the trend will help the U.S. space agency
focus more of its resources on big-science exploration,
including its Artemis program to send humans back to the moon
and ultimately to Mars.
While the space station has hosted civilian visitors from
time to time, the Ax-1 mission marks the first all-commercial
team of astronauts sent to ISS for its intended purpose as an
orbiting research laboratory.
The Axiom mission also stands as SpaceX's sixth human
spaceflight in nearly two years, following four NASA astronaut
missions to the space station and the Inspiration 4 launch in
September that sent an all-civilian crew into orbit for the
first time. That flight did not dock with the ISS.
Axiom executives say their astronaut ventures and plans to
build a private space station in Earth orbit go far beyond the
astro-tourism services offered to wealthy thrill-seekers by such
companies as Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, owned
respectively by billionaire entrepreneurs Jeff Bezos and Richard
Branson.
