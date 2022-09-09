Advanced search
SpaceX Appeals Decision on FCC Rural Subsidies

09/09/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
By Micah Maidenberg


SpaceX asked the Federal Communications Commission to reverse a determination that the company isn't capable of delivering high-speed internet to underserved areas, a decision that led to SpaceX losing out on FCC subsidies.

The U.S. telecom regulator in August rescinded around $885 million that it awarded SpaceX in 2020 to provide broadband through its Starlink satellite-internet unit to places that lack such connections.

In discussing why the FCC wouldn't move forward with the subsidies for SpaceX and another company, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said at the time that the commission couldn't afford to subsidize ventures that weren't delivering promised speeds. She described Starlink's technology as promising.

SpaceX said in a Sept. 9 FCC filing that the bureau within the commission that considered its application to secure the funding largely ignored the evidence that the company submitted about its technical and financial capabilities.

The bureau "instead relied on unfounded speculation and basic errors. It also disregarded the rules the commission set for the program," SpaceX said.

SpaceX and the FCC didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.


Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1953ET

