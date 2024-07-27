July 26 (Reuters) - SpaceX and NASA said on Friday they plan to launch the space agency's Crew-9 mission to the International Space Station no earlier than Aug. 18. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)
