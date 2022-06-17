Log in
SpaceX fires employees involved in letter rebuking Musk - NYT

06/17/2022 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk arrives to see off the Inspiration 4 civilian crew before they leave for lauch at SpaceX facility at the Kennedy Space Center

(Reuters) - SpaceX has fired employees who helped write and distribute an open letter criticizing Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's behavior, the New York Times reported https://nyti.ms/3MZkMeG on Friday, citing three employees with knowledge of the situation.

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell sent an email saying the company had investigated and "terminated a number of employees involved" with the letter, the New York Times said.

It was unclear how many employees were terminated, the report said.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A group of SpaceX employees derided Musk as a "distraction and embarrassment" in an internal letter to executives.

In a list of three demands, the letter says "SpaceX must swiftly and explicitly separate itself from Elon's personal brand." It added: "Hold all leadership equally accountable to making SpaceX a great place to work for everyone" and "define and uniformly respond to all forms of unacceptable behavior."

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
