SpaceX raises $1.68 bln through equity financing - filing

June 13 (Reuters) - SpaceX has raised $1.68 billion through
equity financing, the Elon Musk-founded rocket maker said in a
on Monday.
The fresh financing round, in which the company looked to
raise $1.725 billion, was disclosed in securities filings on
Monday and comes as SpaceX invests heavily in its Starship
rocket development and Starlink broadband internet satellite
constellation.
SpaceX earlier in the day received a long-awaited clearance
from the Federal Aviation Administration that its Boca Chica,
Texas, Starship development site had no significant
environmental impact, clearing a hurdle that had contributed to
delays in the Mars rocket's development.
The FAA imposed over 75 conditions on the company, an
outcome SpaceX viewed as "one step closer to the first orbital
flight test of Starship," the company wrote on Twitter,
referring to Starship's pivotal development milestone of
reaching space for the first time.
SpaceX's Starlink satellite unit has launched some 2,600
satellites to space since 2019 as it aims to provide broadband
internet worldwide.
