July 25 (Reuters) - SpaceX's Falcon 9 has received approval from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to return to flight operations following a failure mid-flight on July 11 that grounded the rocket, the FAA said on Thursday. (Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
