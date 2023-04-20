STORY: A live SpaceX webcast of the lift-off showed the rocketship rising from the launch tower into the morning sky.

The un-crewed Starship vehicle was supposed to separate from the rocket, but about four minutes after launch the ship appeared to burst into flame and smoke.

SpaceX live commentators quickly called the event a "rapid, unplanned, disassembly" of the Starship.

The company said the test marked a successful liftoff for the Super Heavy rocket.

Getting the Starship and its booster rocket off the ground together for the first time represents a milestone in SpaceX's ambition of sending humans back to the moon and ultimately on to Mars - playing a pivotal role in Artemis, NASA's newly inaugurated human spaceflight program.

In a tweet, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said the next Starship test launch would happen "in a few months."