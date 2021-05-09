Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SpaceX to Launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!

05/09/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) announced today the DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon—the first-ever commercial lunar payload in history paid entirely with DOGE—will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Geometric Energy Corporation's DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon will involve Geometric Space Corporation (GSC) mission management collaborating with SpaceX to launch a 40kg cubesat as a rideshare on a Falcon 9 lunar payload mission in Q1 2022. The payload will obtain lunar-spatial intelligence from sensors and cameras on-board with integrated communications and computational systems.

"Having officially transacted with DOGE for a deal of this magnitude, Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector," said Geometric Energy's Chief Executive Officer Samuel Reid.

"This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce," said SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero. "We're excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!"

Indeed, through this very transaction, DOGE has proven to be a fast, reliable, and cryptographically secure digital currency that operates when traditional banks cannot and is sophisticated enough to finance a commercial Moon mission in full. It has been chosen as the unit of account for all lunar business between SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation and sets precedent for future missions to the Moon and Mars.

POINTBLANK LLC, Mimir Solutions, and Iteration Syndicate (ITS) will collaborate with Geometric on software and hardware design for the mission. Additional payload space will be allocated to include digital art in the form of space plaques provided by GeometricLabs Corporation and Geometric Gaming Corporation.

Sam Reid, CEO, sam@geometricenergy.ca
Walter Reid, Director of Communications, walter@geometricenergy.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spacex-to-launch-doge-1-to-the-moon-301287016.html

SOURCE Geometric Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pMANCHESTER UNITED  : Man. U postpones City's PL celebrations with 3-1 win over Aston Villa
AQ
12:15pNew SEC Chairman Sets Sights on Citadel Securities and Virtu
DJ
12:06pUBER TECHNOLOGIES  : 'We Are Getting Into Cars With Strangers'
AQ
12:06pMULTICHOICE  : Xavier Niel Ups His Interest in Francophone Africa - Buying Production House in Cote d'Ivoire and Expanding Streaming With Molotov
AQ
12:01pSpaceX to Launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!
PR
12:00pFACEBOOK  : Clubhouse launches Android app as downloads plummet
RE
12:00pNEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS, INC. INVESTORS : Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm
GL
11:50aPANNERGY  : Treasury share transactions
PU
11:46aBANK AUDI SAL  : Quarterly releases (Q4 2020)
PU
11:29aKESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc. - Expanded Class Period
PR
Latest news "Companies"