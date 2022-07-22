Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

SpaceX whizzes past annual launch record with Starlink mission

07/22/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of 53 Starlink satellites lifts off from Launch Complex 39A

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday broke its record for the number of rockets launched in a calendar year, topping last year's slate of 31 missions amid a whirlwind campaign to launch its own internet satellites into orbit.

SpaceX's 32nd launch of 2022 using its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket comes as the company races to build a constellation of broadband satellites called Starlink, a largely consumer-based service with hundreds of thousands of internet users.

"Congrats to SpaceX team on record number of launches!" Musk, SpaceX's chief executive, tweeted after the mission, which deployed 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

The mission took off from the company's California launchsite at the Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX so far has launched nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites to space.

Friday's mission keeps SpaceX on pace to reach its goal of 52 orbital missions by year's end, nearly doubling its annual launch cadence with the reusable Falcon 9 that SpaceX says can be reflown up to 15 times.

A majority of those missions have been, and are scheduled to be in-house Starlink missions.

The company, founded by Musk in 2002 to normalize interplanetary travel, has in recent months shifted its focus from manufacturing Falcon 9 rockets to managing a fleet of those already built, investing heavily in infrastructure for refurbishing boosters under speedy timelines.

The company has applied the same strategy to its fleet of reusable Crew Dragons - gumdrop-shaped spacecraft that launch atop the Falcon 9 and ferry humans to orbit and the International Space Station.

SpaceX has launched Starlink satellites to space quicker than its rivals in the satellite internet race, such as satellite operator OneWeb, due in part to Falcon 9's rapid reusability and the edge associated with using in-house rockets.

OneWeb, which is nearing completion of an internet constellation with fewer satellites, has launched its satellites on Russia's Soyuz rocket. The company this year plans to use the Falcon 9 after canceling its Soyuz contract over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

By Joey Roulette


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00pHealth Care Down Ahead of Earnings -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:57pIn Argentina, financial risks deepen along with investor jitters
RE
04:46pCDC Confirms First U.S. Cases Of Monkeypox In Children- Axios
RE
04:46pCdc confirms first u.s. cases of monkeypox in children- axios…
RE
04:44pTREASURIES-Benchmark U.S. yield hits 8-week low on weak data, recession fears
RE
04:40pBritain's Sunak to put government on crisis footing - Times interview
RE
04:40pSunak supports the target to cut carbon emissions to net zero by…
RE
04:39pSunak confirms he will announce his own plans to tackle illegal…
RE
04:38pWWE chief Vince McMahon to retire
RE
04:36pRishi sunak says inflation is the number one challenge we face…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis: Ukraine war rekindles Europe's demand for African oil and gas
2Analyst recommendations: Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Southern Company, Reckit..
3Lonza Confident on 2022 Goals as 1st Half Sales Book Healthy Rise
4Twitter revenue falls in weakening digital ad market
5Euro zone bond yields tumble as business activity contracts

HOT NEWS