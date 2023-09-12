The final reading confirmed the flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected an average 2.6%.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 6.1% in the 12 months through August, down from 6.2% in the 12 months through July, INE said.
The 12-month European Union-harmonised inflation was 2.4%, the same level than the flash estimate and the forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)