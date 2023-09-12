(Reuters) - Spanish national consumer prices rose 2.6% in the 12 months through August, up from a 2.3% increase during the 12 months through July, final data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Tuesday.

The final reading confirmed the flash estimate released by INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters expected an average 2.6%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 6.1% in the 12 months through August, down from 6.2% in the 12 months through July, INE said.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised inflation was 2.4%, the same level than the flash estimate and the forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi, editing by Inti Landauro)