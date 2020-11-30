|
Spain : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Spain
IMF Country Report No. 20/298
2020 ARTICLE IV CONSULTATION-PRESS RELEASE; November 2020 STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE
DIRECTOR FOR SPAIN
Under Article IV of the IMF's Articles of Agreement, the IMF holds bilateral discussions with members, usually every year. In the context of the 2020 Article IV consultation with Spain, the following documents have been released and are included in this package:
A Press Release summarizing the views of the Executive Board as expressed during its November 11, 2020 consideration of the staff report that concluded the Article IV consultation with Spain.
The Staff Report prepared by a staff team of the IMF for the Executive Board's consideration on November 11, 2020, following discussions that ended on September 29, 2020, with the officials of Spain on economic developments and policies. Based on information available at the time of these discussions, the staff report was completed on October 26, 2020.
An Informational Annex prepared by the IMF staff.
A Staff Statement updating information on recent developments.
A Statement by the Executive Director for Spain.
The documents listed below have been or will be separately released.
Selected Issues
The IMF's transparency policy allows for the deletion of market-sensitive information and premature disclosure of the authorities' policy intentions in published staff reports and other documents.
IMF Executive Board Concludes 2020 Article IV Consultation
with Spain
Washington, DC - November 13, 2020: On November 11, 2020, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with Spain.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Spain's society and economy severely following five years of strong job-rich growth. Spain experienced the largest contraction in the first half of the year (12.8 percent) among major advanced economies. The magnitude of the drop reflects the scale of the infectious spread, which required strict lockdown measures, and structural features that make the economy more vulnerable to disruptions, such as a high prevalence of small and medium size enterprises, importance of tourism, and widespread use of temporary employment contracts. The gradual relaxation of confinement measures breathed some life into activity during the summer, but the severity of the second wave of infections is worrying.
A suite of income and liquidity support measures has curbed the economic fallout of the pandemic. The short-time work scheme (ERTE) has been critical to limit the impact on unemployment. The banking sector-backed by policy measures such as public loan guarantees and the ECB's accommodative monetary policy-has continued to support the real economy with credit intermediation, in contrast with the global financial crisis. Mitigating the impact on the economy is taking a toll on government finances, with the public debt ratio expected to increase to about 120 percent of GDP in 2020.
Under a baseline scenario without new widespread strict containment measures, activity is forecast to contract by about 12 percent in 2020, and partially recover by about 7 percent in 2021. The recovery rests on a strong rebound in private consumption and a substantial increase in public investment financed mainly by a front-loaded utilization of funds under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The outlook is highly uncertain, with risks heavily tilted to the downside, and will crucially depend on the containment of the second wave of infections; size, timing, and composition of EU-funded additional spending; as well as on the success of policy measures to mitigate the scarring.
Executive Board Assessment2
Executive Directors noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit Spain's economy and society, causing a tragic loss of lives, higher unemployment, and a sharp economic recession. The recovery will be protracted and subject to significant risks and uncertainty.
The near-term outlook will crucially depend on the effectiveness of new containment measures and preparedness of the healthcare system.
Directors commended the authorities for their swift and forceful implementation of income and liquidity support measures to mitigate the economic and social fallout of the pandemic. They stressed the importance of continued policy support until the recovery is firmly underway while maintaining flexibility to adapt it to evolving developments. Directors agreed that, as the pandemic recedes, fiscal support should become increasingly targeted at vulnerable groups and viable firms, facilitating resource reallocation toward expanding sectors.
Directors highlighted the urgency of addressing corporate vulnerabilities. They recommended prioritizing targeted equity support to viable firms, with a well-designed exit strategy. They encouraged continued efforts to strengthen private debt resolution frameworks and expand the capacity of commercial courts.
Directors noted the strength of the financial system, which has helped mitigate the economic impact of the crisis. They emphasized the need for continued strong supervision, together with relief measures and prudent dividend policies. Directors welcomed efforts to strengthen the AML/CFT framework. They also encouraged enhancing the crisis management frameworks both at the national and European levels by tackling any shortcomings in the resolution and liquidation regimes.
Directors welcomed the authorities' intention to use European funds to support the near- term economic recovery while promoting a structural shift to a more productive, greener, and digital economy, in line with the policy priorities of the national recovery plans. They stressed the need for efficient coordination, implementation, and oversight of plans.
Directors agreed that, over the medium term, fiscal consolidation will be needed to rebuild buffers and put debt on a downward path. They welcomed ongoing efforts to enhance tax progressivity and revenue collection capacity, and encouraged further pension reforms.
Directors noted that the pandemic has exacerbated already high socio-economic disparities in Spain. They welcomed the efforts to strengthen the social safety net with the introduction of the Minimum Income Scheme. They encouraged more retraining and reskilling for displaced workers, upgrading unemployment benefits, addressing labor market duality, and improving gender equality.
