Spain : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Spain

IMF Executive Board Concludes 2020 Article IV Consultation with Spain



Washington, DC - November 13, 2020: On November 11, 2020, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded the Article IV consultation1 with Spain.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Spain's society and economy severely following five years of strong job-rich growth. Spain experienced the largest contraction in the first half of the year (12.8 percent) among major advanced economies. The magnitude of the drop reflects the scale of the infectious spread, which required strict lockdown measures, and structural features that make the economy more vulnerable to disruptions, such as a high prevalence of small and medium size enterprises, importance of tourism, and widespread use of temporary employment contracts. The gradual relaxation of confinement measures breathed some life into activity during the summer, but the severity of the second wave of infections is worrying.

A suite of income and liquidity support measures has curbed the economic fallout of the pandemic. The short-time work scheme (ERTE) has been critical to limit the impact on unemployment. The banking sector-backed by policy measures such as public loan guarantees and the ECB's accommodative monetary policy-has continued to support the real economy with credit intermediation, in contrast with the global financial crisis. Mitigating the impact on the economy is taking a toll on government finances, with the public debt ratio expected to increase to about 120 percent of GDP in 2020.

Under a baseline scenario without new widespread strict containment measures, activity is forecast to contract by about 12 percent in 2020, and partially recover by about 7 percent in 2021. The recovery rests on a strong rebound in private consumption and a substantial increase in public investment financed mainly by a front-loaded utilization of funds under the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF). The outlook is highly uncertain, with risks heavily tilted to the downside, and will crucially depend on the containment of the second wave of infections; size, timing, and composition of EU-funded additional spending; as well as on the success of policy measures to mitigate the scarring.

Executive Directors noted that the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hit Spain's economy and society, causing a tragic loss of lives, higher unemployment, and a sharp economic recession. The recovery will be protracted and subject to significant risks and uncertainty.

