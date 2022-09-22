Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain-France gas pipeline capacity increased and available, Spain says

09/22/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enagas liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Zona Franca, in Barcelona

IRUN, Spain (Reuters) -The capacity of a Spain-France gas pipeline has been increased and can be used immediately if needed, Spain's energy minister said on Thursday.

Grid operator Enagas said, however, the plan was to start pumping from Nov. 1.

Enagas and French counterpart Terega have maximised the use of compressors in the link that goes from the northern Spanish town of Irun across the Pyrenees mountain range, boosting its capacity by 1.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year.

That represents an 18% increase in Spain's piped gas export capacity, meaning that it could supply the equivalent of 6% of France's natural gas consumption.

"The station is already technically ready to send that gas when our French neighbours request it," Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said during a visit to the facilities in Irun.

There are two existing pipelines between Spain and France, and a third interconnection is being mulled amid a European energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ribera reiterated that the idea of a third pipeline, dubbed Midcat, was not buried despite France's objections.

"There is no end in sight to this war (in Ukraine). That is precisely why we need to be strategic...let's think about the following winters. Renewable energies and interconnections to make them flow between friendly countries are the only way out," she added.

Spain will also enhance the facilities of Enagas' regasification plant in the port of Barcelona to "maximise solidarity with Italy", Ribera said, explaining that a jetty at the port will be adapted to increase loading capacity for vessels carrying gas to Italy, she explained.

Spain and Portugal have seven LNG terminals they say could help supply central Europe if additional pipelines are built.

France is against building a third pipeline between it and Spain, arguing the two existing pipelines are under-utilised with flows going mainly towards Spain.

That was true at this time last year, with Spain importing a net 6,172 GWh of energy between January and August via the two gas pipelines from its northern neighbour, data from Enagas showed.

This year, however, with France's nuclear fleet currently at less than 50% of capacity, Spain has exported a net 13,075 GWh of energy to France through the pipelines.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Joan Faus; editing by Andrei Khalip and Jason Neely)

By Vincent West


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAGÁS, S.A. 0.70% 17.25 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.80% 363.4704 Real-time Quote.107.96%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.04% 59.643 Delayed Quote.-18.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:16aUkraine, US energy ministers discuss sanctions on Rosatom - Ukrainian energy ministry
RE
09:11aCentral banks unleash 350 basis points more of rate hikes in inflation fight
RE
09:08aKremlin denies that mobilisation decree allows a million to be enlisted
RE
09:08aU.S. Jobless Claims Rose 5K to 213K in Sept. 17 Week
DJ
09:06aSpain-France gas pipeline capacity increased and available, Spain says
RE
09:04aUniversity of Cambridge says it gained from slave trade
RE
09:01aSCHOLZ : Germany can overcome energy crisis
RE
09:00aGermany weighs nationalising gas importer Sefe - sources
RE
08:56aUK's Kwarteng expects Bank of England to keep acting forcefully
RE
08:54aHungary central bank could end rate rise cycle after September -deputy governor Virag
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. lawmakers pile pressure on big banks over China ties, Taiwan
2Japan Exchange : Sep. 22, 2022JPXTSEInformation JPX Commences Carbon Cr..
3Bleaker economy could sour airline industry's bet on cargo planes
4Magnora ASA: Hafslund -Major shareholding notification
5Bank of England raises rates to 2.25%, despite likely recession

HOT NEWS