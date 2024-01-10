By Emese Bartha

Spain issued 15 billion euros ($16.40 billion) in a new 10-year, April 2034-dated government bond via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, benefiting from very robust demand, one of the lead manager banks said.

The issue size for the new 10-year bond is historically large but not a record size. In April 2020 Spain issued a 10-year bond also with EUR15 billion size.

Orderbooks for the new bond closed in excess of EUR137 billion, including EUR6.25 billion in joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set 9 basis points above the mid-yield of the 3.55% October 2033 Spanish bond. The bond has a 3.25% coupon and it was priced at 99.920, at a yield of 3.259%, the same bank said.

Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Santander were the joint lead managers of the transaction.

