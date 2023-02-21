Advanced search
Spain Issues EUR5 Billion in New July 2039 Government Bond -- Update

02/21/2023 | 09:19am EST
By Emese Bartha


Spain issued 5 billion euros ($5.34 billion) in new July 2039-dated government bonds via a bank syndicate on Tuesday, one of the bookrunner banks said.

Final demand exceeded EUR30.6 billion, the same bank said. This is marginally lower than the more than EUR30.7 billion when books closed and less than the EUR35 billion recorded during the book-building process.

The spread on the new bond was set 10 basis points above the mid-yield of the 0.85% July 2037 Spanish bond, the same bank said. The bond has a 3.900% coupon, and it was priced at 99.982, at a yield of 3.902%, the same bank said.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Santander and Societe Generale.


Write to Emese Bartha at emese.bartha@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 0918ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -0.69% 11.554 Delayed Quote.9.86%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.06% 99.51 Delayed Quote.17.04%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.56% 893 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
NOMURA CORPORATION -0.49% 1021 Delayed Quote.0.79%
