Spain: List of companies in the scope of the Spanish Financial Transaction Tax

15.02.2021

Referring to our announcement C20064 dated 16 December 2020, Clearstream Banking1 would like to inform customers that the Spanish Tax Authorities have now published an English version of the Spanish Financial Transaction Tax (FTT) Frequently Asked Questions and the list of in-scope companies with a market capitalization over EUR 1 billion as of 16 December 2020. Below the links to access both documents.

For further information, customers may contact Clearstream Banking Client Services or their Relationship Officer.

---------------------------------------

1. Cearstream Banking refers collectively to Clearstream Banking S.A., registered office at 42, avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, and registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register under number B-9248, and Clearstream Banking AG (for Clearstream Banking AG customers using Creation Accounts), registered office at 61, Mergenthalerallee, 65760 Eschborn, Germany and registered in Register B of the Amtsgericht Frankfurt am Main, Germany under number HRB 7500.