Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain, Portugal to cap fossil fuel power prices as Ukraine war hikes energy bills

06/09/2022 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal next week will start subsidising fossil fuel power plants' generation costs, under a 8.4 billion euro ($9 billion) scheme designed to pull down electricity prices for consumers and industry.

European governments are struggling to manage surging gas and power prices, pushed higher by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Both countries plan to massively expand renewable energy generation this decade, to cut reliance on fossil fuels - but in the short term are seeking ways to curb the cost of electricity, which is often set by gas generators.

Spain on Thursday confirmed its scheme, together with Portugal, will launch on June 14. The European Commission on Wednesday confirmed the scheme complied with EU state aid rules and acknowledged the harm rising prices had caused their economies.

The measure would reduce the Iberian wholesale power price, by lowering the input cost of fossil fuels - gas and coal - that power plants use to generate electricity, enabling plants to sell power at lower prices.

Spain and Portugal would pay gas power plants the difference between the market gas price and a capped gas price. The price will be capped at 40 euros per megawatt-hour for six months, after which it will increase by 5 euros per MWh per month until May 31, 2023 when the measure expires.

Data from Spain’s Mibgas gas market operator showed gas was trading at a daily price of 71.25 euros per MWh and a monthly price of 71.50 on Thursday.

The scheme is expected to cost Spain 6.3 billion euros and Portugal 2.1 billion euros. That will be funded through "congestion income" that Spain collects from cross-border power trade between Spain and France, and via a charge Spain and Portugal's governments will impose on buyers who benefit from the measure. ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Reporting by Kate Abnett; additional reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:38pWall St falls as growth stocks struggle with inflation reading in focus
RE
12:32pU.S. Justice Department launches civil-rights probe into Louisiana State Police
RE
12:32pBritain's Howden buys U.S. reinsurance broker TigerRisk for $1.6 billion
RE
12:32pStocks, euro slip as ECB set to join rate hike club
RE
12:31pS.African pay TV group Multichoice plans growth via local content, FIFA World Cup
RE
12:29pIMF hopes to mobilize as much funding as possible to aid Ukraine
RE
12:29pSpain, Portugal to cap fossil fuel power prices as Ukraine war hikes energy bills
RE
12:26pItaly's lawmakers call for windfall tax on banks' energy trading profits
RE
12:25pPutin says Russia will not mothball oil wells despite West's import ban
RE
12:24pTunisian judges threaten to strike for a second week over sackings
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: HubSpot, Target, Tesla, 3M, MongoDB...
2Digital Value S p A : June 8, 2022 – Digital Value announces the ..
3Fiverr Makes a Move into the Advertising Industry with Togetherr™..
4U.S. FDA Decision On Novavax’s Covid Shots Could Be Delayed To Review C..
5MICROSOFT CORP : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS