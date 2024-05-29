By Emese Bartha

Spain issues 10 billion euros ($10.86 billion) in new, October 2034-dated government bonds via a bank syndicate on Wednesday, said one of the joint lead manager banks, as the transaction attracted robust demand.

Orderbooks for the new 10-year Spanish benchmark bond closed in excess of EUR125 billion, including EUR7.05 billion joint lead manager interest, the same bank said.

The spread on the bond was set at 6 basis points above the mid-yield of the 3.25% April 2034 government bond, the same bank said. The bond has a 3.45% coupon, and it was priced at 99.816, at a yield of 3.473%.

This is Spain's second 10-year bond syndication this year. The 3.25% April 2034 bond was launched with a EUR15 billion issue size in January, with orderbooks of EUR138 billion.

Joint lead managers of the transaction were BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Santander.

