Spain Sells EUR7 Billion in New October 2052 Government Bond -- Update

Spain sold 7 billion euros ($7.99 billion) in a new 30-year government bond in a syndicated transaction Wednesday, said one of the lead manager banks.

The spread on the October 2052-dated bond, which has a 1.90% coupon, was set 10 basis points above the yield of the 1% October 2050-dated bond, said the same bank. The bond was priced at 99.934, at a yield of 1.903%, the same bank said.

Demand for the new ultra-long debt was robust, exceeding EUR60 billion, including EUR3.3 billion joint lead manager interest, when books closed.

Lead managers of the issue are BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Santander.

