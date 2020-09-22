Spain adds 10,800 new coronavirus infections, total at 682,267

MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Spain's cumulative tally of
confirmed coronavirus infections rose by nearly 10,800 on
Tuesday from the previous day to reach 682,267, health ministry
data showed.
That included 3,125 cases diagnosed in the last 24 hours,
but these daily figures tend to end up much higher after
retroactive updates of the infection tally, having exceeded
10,000 cases per day for most of last week.
With 21 deaths from the virus in the last day, the total
number of COVID-19 fatalities has reached 30,904.
(Reporting by Andrei Khalip)