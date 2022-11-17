Spain adds Bitstamp to its list of virtual exchange providers

Inclusion means Bitstamp must uphold a professional reputation and comply with procedures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing, the Bank of Spain said on its website.

"It does not entail the supervision of the exchange provider," it said.

Crypto assets are in focus worldwide following the collapse of crypto exchange platform FTX, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Friday.

The Bank of Spain now has 46 exchange providers registered on its list.

