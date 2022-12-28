Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spain appoints new ambassador to Venezuela amid thaw in relations

12/28/2022 | 06:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Delegates from talks between Venezuela's government and political opposition hold a news conference, in Mexico City

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government has appointed a new ambassador to Venezuela, signalling a thaw in relations that comes two years after Madrid vacated the post to protest over what it said was the absence of free elections in the Caribbean country.

Following the 2018 presidential election, Spain recognised opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president and distanced itself from the government of Nicolas Maduro, culminating in the recall of its top envoy to Caracas in November 2020.

The new appointment heralds a change in that stance within the context of the ongoing political talks in Mexico between Venezuela's government and opposition groups.

"There are new circumstances that make it advisable to raise Spain's representation in Venezuela to the level of ambassador," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Once the negotiations in Mexico have resumed, Spain intends to be able to influence ... the opening of the Venezuelan political process," the spokesperson said, adding that the decision does not alter Madrid's position on the 2018 election.

The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wants to ensure that the upcoming 2024 presidential election in Venezuela is "more democratic and allows the opposition to play the role it was unable to exercise at the time," he said.

The new ambassador is Ramon Santos Martinez, who has been the acting head of the diplomatic mission in Caracas since November 2021.

Last week, Venezuela's opposition voted by a wide margin to remove the interim government led by Guaido as it seeks a united front ahead of the next presidential election.

Guaido had been the face of Venezuela's opposition abroad since he declared himself interim president in 2019. But due mostly to the opposition's failure to remove Maduro from power, Guaido has fallen out of favour on the international stage.

The talks hosted by Mexico ended earlier this month with no further negotiations expected before the end of the year.

"The international community, starting with the U.S., has done a remarkable turnaround," said a source familiar with the talks.

(Reporting by Belén Carreño; Editing by David Latona and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:14aU.S. safety experts dispute aspects of Ethiopia 737-MAX air crash findings
RE
07:11aRussia's Mishustin says economy shrank by over 2% in 2022
RE
07:08aTSX futures edge higher as investors eye China reopening
RE
07:07aEuro zone bond yields fall after surging in previous session
RE
07:04aNigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
RE
07:03aSempra Energy strikes LNG supply deal with Germany's RWE
RE
06:57aU.S. safety experts dispute aspects of Ethiopia 737-MAX air crash findings
RE
06:57aChile's SQM and supervisors reach tentative agreement to avoid strike: union
RE
06:55aFutures edge higher as investors assess China reopening
RE
06:54aTip by Western intelligence helped Germany catch Russia spy suspect: Spiegel
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation, recession and earnings among factors to drive U.S. stocks in..
2Galaxy To Acquire Helios Bitcoin Mining Facility from Argo Blockchain
3North American Morning Briefing: Caution Continues to Dominate; Tesla S..
4What investors watch out for in emerging markets in 2023
5Asian shares slip as investors gauge China reopening policy

HOT NEWS