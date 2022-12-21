Spain approves banking tax, leaves out most foreign bank units

The banking tax imposes a 4.8% charge on banks' net interest income and net commissions above a threshold of 800 million euros ($849 million).

For energy companies with a turnover of at least 1 billion euros, excluding the domestic regulated business and foreign operations, the rate is 1.2%.

The government introduced the original proposal to create the temporary levy on banks and large energy companies in July to raise a total of 7 billion euros by 2024 to fund measures to ease cost of living pressures.

