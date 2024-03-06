March 6 (Reuters) - The AEPD, Spain's data protection regulator, has demanded that Worldcoin immediately ceases collecting personal information in the country and stops using data it has already gathered, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)
