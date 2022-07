Brazil reported earlier on Friday the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current outbreak.

In its latest report, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients it had information on, it said 120 have been hospitalised - accounting for 3.2% - and one has died, without providing further details.

