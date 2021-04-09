Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain cuts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after first-quarter contraction

04/09/2021 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, April 9 (Reuters) - The Spanish government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to 6.5% on Friday, well under its initially predicted range of 7.2%-9.8%, after fresh COVID-19 restrictions caused a slight contraction in the first quarter and as it expected delays in the arrival of EU rescue funds.

The economy should expand by 7% in 2022, with output recovering to pre-pandemic levels by the end of that year, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference.

A third wave of the coronavirus hit the country in the first two months of the year, and a massive snowstorm also disrupted activity in much of Spain in January.

"The recovery is delayed by one quarter," Calvino said, adding however that the government expected a strong increase in the second half of 2021.

The disbursement of the European Union recovery funds will further boost the economy, but the impact will mainly be felt in 2022.

Calvino had estimated last year that the funds would lift growth to 9.8% in 2021. The 6.5% growth forecast for 2021 includes the effects of the funds on growth, she said.

The government expects growth to speed up in 2022 to 7%, before slowing down to 3.5% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024.

The Bank of Spain had already lowered its 2021 growth forecast for similar reasons to 6%, while the International Monetary Fund expects a 6.4% expansion after output slumped a record 10.8% in 2020. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno Editing by Andrei Khalip and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:29aFacebook axes 16,000 accounts for trading fake reviews after UK intervenes
RE
06:23aNew boom? UK tax break extension pumps up house prices
RE
06:22aGOVERNMENT OF NORWAY  : Responsible long-term management of the Government Pension Fund
PU
06:20aBiden faces key test on EV battery trade dispute
RE
06:17aRebounding private flights fuel M&A interest in corporate jet services providers
RE
06:16aTOSHIBA  : chairman issues cautious statement on CVC's take-private offer
RE
06:16aSpain cuts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after first-quarter contraction
RE
06:16aNorway wealth fund should not include Saudi stocks in reference index, government says
RE
06:14aEXPLAINER : How worried should we be about links of blood clots to AstraZeneca's vaccine?
RE
06:13aCommodities trader Trafigura launches carbon trading desk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Impossible Foods in talks to list on the stock market - sources
2Apple argues it faces competition in video game market as 'Fortnite' trial nears
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data sec..
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : union drive losing by wide margin with nearly half the votes counted
5World stocks hit record high, powered by Wall Street

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ