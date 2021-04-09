Spain cuts 2021 growth forecast to 6.5% after first-quarter contraction

MADRID, April 9 (Reuters) - The Spanish government cut its
forecast for economic growth this year to 6.5% on Friday, well
under its initially predicted range of 7.2%-9.8%, after fresh
COVID-19 restrictions caused a slight contraction in the first
quarter and as it expected delays in the arrival of EU rescue
funds.
The economy should expand by 7% in 2022, with output
recovering to pre-pandemic levels by the end of that year,
Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told a news conference.
A third wave of the coronavirus hit the country in the first
two months of the year, and a massive snowstorm also disrupted
activity in much of Spain in January.
"The recovery is delayed by one quarter," Calvino said,
adding however that the government expected a strong increase in
the second half of 2021.
The disbursement of the European Union recovery funds will
further boost the economy, but the impact will mainly be felt in
2022.
Calvino had estimated last year that the funds would lift
growth to 9.8% in 2021. The 6.5% growth forecast for 2021
includes the effects of the funds on growth, she said.
The government expects growth to speed up in 2022 to 7%,
before slowing down to 3.5% in 2023 and 2.1% in 2024.
The Bank of Spain had already lowered its 2021 growth
forecast for similar reasons to 6%, while the International
Monetary Fund expects a 6.4% expansion after output slumped a
record 10.8% in 2020.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno
Editing by Andrei Khalip and Frances Kerry)