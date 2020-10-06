Log in
Spain detains software creator McAfee in Barcelona: police source

10/06/2020 | 04:47am EDT
John McAfee, co-founder of McAfee Crypto Team and CEO of Luxcore and founder of McAfee Antivirus, speaks at the Malta Blockchain Summit in St Julian's

BARCELONA (Reuters) - John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted in the United States on fraud charges, has been arrested in Barcelona airport, a Spanish police source said on Tuesday.

He was detained on Saturday as he was about to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport, the source told Reuters, adding that he would be transferred to Spain's capital Madrid to face an extradition process.

U.S. federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against McAfee over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file returns.

That came shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging he made over $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation from false and misleading cryptocurrency recommendations.

He is alleged to have earned millions in income from promoting cryptocurrencies, as well as through consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

(Reporting by Joan Faus and Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

