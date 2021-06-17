Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain detains tanker for dumping oil off Canary Islands

06/17/2021 | 12:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, June 17 (Reuters) - Spain has detained a tanker ship for illegally dumping fuel in waters off the Canary Islands and creating a 55-square km (21 square miles) oil spill, the Transport Ministry said.

Spanish maritime authorities ordered the Liberia-flagged Aldan to dock in the southern port of Almeria last Sunday after the European Union's Maritime Safety Agency detected the spill through satellite imagery.

Refinitiv shipping data showed the Aldan, which had been heading eastwards through the Mediterranean to Greece, diverted to Almeria on Sunday. As of Thursday evening it was still there.

The ship's manager must pay a 600,000 euro ($713,640) fine to release the vessel, the ministry said, adding the amount was a record high for Spain.

The Aldan's manager is Greece-based Eurotankers Inc, according to Refinitiv data. Eurotankers did not respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 0.8408 euros) (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Nathan Allen. Editing by Jane Merriman and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:56pLatvian bank Rietumu fined 5.85 mln for money laundering failures
RE
12:53pUs five-year, 30-year treasury yield curve flattens to 117 bps, flattest since november
RE
12:51pOil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
RE
12:51pOil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
RE
12:51pUs two-year, 10-year treasury yield curve flattens to 126 bps, flattest since feburary 26
RE
12:50pUs 10-year treasury yields extend drop to 1.478%
RE
12:49pHSBC to announce sale of French retail banking operations on Friday - sources
RE
12:46pU.s. vehicle miles traveled in april rises 54.6% from a year earlier, remains below pre-pandemic levels-u.s. department of transportation
RE
12:44pALCOA OF AUSTRALIA  : apprenticeships up for grabs
PU
12:43pU.S. senators propose new 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed signals higher rates in 2023, bond-buying taper talks as virus fades
2Stocks slide, yields jump as Fed projects earlier rate hikes
3Analysis-As Fed taper inches closer, investors prepare for volatility ahead
4Oil tumbles 3% from multi-year highs on stronger dollar
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares snap 9-day winning streak on Fed jitters

HOT NEWS