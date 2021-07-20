Spain evaluates measures to cut power bills as prices hit record levels

MADRID, July 20 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is
considering additional measures to lower rapidly ballooning
electricity bills, Consumer Rights Minister Alberto Garzon said
on Tuesday as power prices neared record highs, alarming
consumer groups.
A heat wave in the Iberian Peninsula has boosted air
conditioning usage, leading to higher electricity consumption
and further upward price pressure in an overheated market due to
rising prices for natural gas and carbon certificates.
"The line we are following is structural measures that will
make electricity prices affordable in the medium and long term
and extraordinary measures so that all families in this country
can face this situation," Garzon told reporters, adding that any
measures would target families' and small businesses' bills.
In a statement, consumer protection group Facua has demanded
that the government act swiftly to cut prices through a
permanent value-added tax reduction, a 50% subsidy for
low-income families and a cap on what utilities can charge.
Last month, the government agreed to cut the value-added tax
rate on electricity to 10% from 21% when the average monthly
price is above a certain threshold. It also suspended during the
third quarter a 7% tax on the value of electricity generation,
which utilities ultimately pass on to the retail market.
Average day-ahead electricity price in Spain and Portugal
reached a record 106.57 euros per megawatt-hour on Tuesday,
according to OMIE, the Iberian electricity market operator.
More than half of the price consumers pay in Spain is made
of taxes and mandatory contributions.
The rise in electricity prices has coincided with a new
formula for calculating household consumption based on the hours
of the day, which has upset many Spaniards who believe it is
pushing up rates.
(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Lisa
Shumaker)