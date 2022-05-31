Spain expects EU to pay for gas connections with neighbouring countries

MADRID, May 31 (Reuters) - The European Union ought to pay
for natural gas interconnections between Spain and its
neighbours, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters on
Tuesday.
It is the European Union's turn to pay for the
infrastructure after Spain has heavily invested over the past
decades into capacity to unload and regasify imported liquefied
natural gas, Sanchez told a news conference in Brussels after a
meeting of EU heads of states and government.
"We are talking about capacities that were financed by the
efforts of the Spanish tax payer and that we will make available
to the European Union," he said.
