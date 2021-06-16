Spain gets EU approval for $84 bln COVID recovery plan

MADRID, June 16 (Reuters) - Spain's plan for recovery after
the COVID-19 pandemic and transformation into a greener and more
digitalised economy got European Commission approval on
Wednesday, the second such green light in the 27-nation EU after
Portugal.
As one of the main beneficiaries of a 750 billion euro ($908
billion) European Union recovery scheme, Spain will get 69.5
billion euros in grants until 2026 to help revive its
tourism-dependent economy, which has been hit hard by the
crisis.
Madrid will get the first 9 billion euros in pre-financing
once EU finance ministers sign off on the plan in July.
"This is a historic day for Spain... it means a new
understanding of Europe," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told
reporters, standing next to Commission President Ursula von der
Leyen, who called the plan "ambitious and far-sighted".
"The plan was designed here in Spain and will promote growth
here in Spain," she said.
A 10 billion euro tranche should be released by December
once Spain meets milestones such as progress on reforms,
followed by a further 12 billion euros in June 2022.
Partly boosted by the plan, which has suffered delays, the
government in Madrid expects Spanish growth to reach 6.5% this
year, after a record 10.8% slump last year.
Envisaging a total of 110 large investment projects, the
plan also involves important reforms, notably of the pension
system and labour market.
Spain's plan devotes 40% of its total to fight climate
change, including the promotion of urban and long-distance
sustainable transport, better energy efficiency of buildings,
decarbonisation of industry and new technologies for green
hydrogen and renewables.
Europe's second-largest car producer hopes to use part of
the money to start making electric car batteries in partnership
with private investors and boost electric vehicle output.
Another 28% of the funding is earmarked for digitalising
public administration, industry and business and investments in
digital equipment for education and training.
($1 = 0.8256 euros)
