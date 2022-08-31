Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain launches free rail travel passes to fight inflation

08/31/2022 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Spain to provide free transport scheme to reduce living costs

MADRID (Reuters) - After struggling a bit with the ticket machine at Madrid's grand 19th century Atocha railway station, 26-year-old Jennifer Bernard Quintana and her sister became the happy owners of free travel passes valid from Thursday.

With inflation near record highs of above 10% year-on-year, Spain's Socialist-led government hopes to alleviate living expenses and encourage more people to take public transport by providing them with free monthly passes for all local and medium-range intercity routes. Long-haul trips and single tickets are excluded.

"I think it's a great initiative," Jennifer, who works in social media, told Reuters.

"I'd love this to be a permanent thing as it would help to make things in general less expensive and we'd have more mobility... this is a good way for the government to invest the money we pay in taxes."

Her mother Toni, 55, said the discount would help the family save more than 80 euros ($80) a month on her two daughters' transport cards.

"We need more initiatives like this," she said. "We parents can't pay anymore. We don't have the same budget for doing the same things with our children as we did before."

Almost half a million people have already pre-ordered the free transportation cards, and state-owned railway operator Renfe expects the scheme, in force until year-end, to result in 75 million free railway journeys.

"It's very easy to apply and to use. Given the economic situation, for us this is a great help," said 18-year-old student Anastasia Adamova.

Germany has promoted a similar initiative, starting in June and ending in September, which was a huge success and reduced traffic jams in major cities.

The Spanish scheme, which also includes discounts on other types of public transport, will cost 221 million euros. It is part of the latest aid package to mitigate price rises, approved in June, worth a total of 9.5 billion euros, including value-added tax reductions and Social Security exemptions.

($1 = 0.9976 euros)

(Reporting by Marco Trujillo and Christina Thykjaer. Additional reporting by Belén Carreño and Isabel Infantes, editing by Andrei Khalip, Alexandra Hudson)

By Marco Trujillo and Christina Thykjaer


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aRussia's Gazprom expects increase in 2022 revenue, CEO says
RE
06:51aDutch to spend $16 billion to cushion effects of inflation -media
RE
06:50aIndia's April-July fiscal deficit at $42.91 billion
RE
06:48aSpain launches free rail travel passes to fight inflation
RE
06:44aHigh inflation, recession risk widen ECB dilemma
RE
06:42aSlovak economy minister resigns amid govt row, ready to discuss next steps
RE
06:42aPolish rate setter Kotecki says scope for further rate hikes is limited
RE
06:39aItaly extends cut on fuel excise duties to Oct. 5
RE
06:38aEurope to get Omicron-adapted vaccines within days of EU approval - MEP Liese
RE
06:37aResidents complain of noise, danger as U.S. troops practice in S.Korea
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia continues global stock slump as Fed tightening fears flare
2BAYER AG : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Toyota Tsusho : Further Investment on the Automotive Battery Factory in..
4BYD Co. Shares Slide After Warren Buffett's Stake Sale
5NAGARRO : Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS