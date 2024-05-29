May 29, 2024 at 04:29 am EDT

MADRID, May 29 (Reuters) - Spain on Wednesday launched a new 10-year bond sale via a syndication, with initial demand surpassing 80 billion euros , according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The bond, maturing on Oct. 31, 2034, was guided to yield around 8 basis points above Spain's outstanding 10-year bond due in April 2034, the memo said.

BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Santander were picked to sell the bonds.

Spain intends to issue a net 55 billion euros of government bonds this year. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Writing by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro and Kevin Liffey)