Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe

07/30/2022 | 07:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Samples of suspected cases of monkeypox get tested at a microbiology lab in Madrid

MADRID (Reuters) -Spain reported its second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, in what is thought to be Europe's second death from the disease and only the third outside of Africa in the current outbreak.

Spain had reported its first death as recently as Friday, shortly after Brazil reported the first monkeypox-related death outside the African continent in the current wave of the disease.

According to a World Health Organization report from July 22, only five deaths had been reported, all in the African region. The WHO last Saturday declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a global health emergency, its highest level of alert.

In its latest report on Saturday, the Spanish Health Ministry said 4,298 cases had been confirmed in the country. Of the 3,750 patients on which it had information, 120 or 3.2% had been hospitalised, and two had died, it said without providing further details.

The first death occurred in the northeastern Valencia region and the cause was encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain associated with the infection, local media reported, quoting the regional health department.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Hugh Lawson and David Holmes)

By Joan Faus


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.02% 452.26 Real-time Quote.-17.04%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.09% 5.2892 Delayed Quote.-16.68%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 148.23 Real-time Quote.-16.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aG20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms
RE
07:45aHungary narrows price-capped fuel scheme and raises windfall tax on MOL
RE
07:29aSpain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe
RE
07:14aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
07:11aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
07:07aSupporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone
RE
06:57aRussia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
RE
06:42aIran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges -IRNA
RE
06:38aBritish businesses turning away from China, industry group says
RE
06:29aAustria mourns suicide of doctor targetted by anti-vaccine campaigners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
3Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
5Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

HOT NEWS