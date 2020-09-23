Log in
Spain revises second-quarter GDP contraction to 17.8% q/q from 18.5% - INE

09/23/2020 | 04:01am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid

The Spanish economy's contraction in the second quarter was less severe than previously thought but was still the deepest on record as the coronavirus pandemic ground the country to a halt, the national statistics office INE said on Wednesday.

The economy contracted by 17.8% quarter-on-quarter and 21.5% year-on-year compared with 18.5% and 22.1% announced in an initial reading of the data in late July.

Spanish authorities imposed one of Europe's strictest lockdown to curb the pandemic from mid-March to late June. As a result, the economic contraction in Spain in the second quarter was one of the deepest in the region.

Recent indicators have shown that the economy has partly recovered during the third quarter with a faster than 10% growth, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said last week.

Restrictions on travel in Europe have hampered the recovery of the tourism-depended Spanish economy.

(Reporting by Maria Gonçalves and Inti Landauro; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

