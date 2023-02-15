Spain's 12-month inflation up to 5.9% in January

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 5.9% in
the 12 months through January, up from 5.7% in the period
through December, pushed up by, among other things, higher fuel
and lubricant prices in transport services as compared to
January last year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data
showed on Wednesday.
The final reading was higher than the 5.8% flash estimate
released by the INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters
saw the 12-month inflation through January also at 5.8%.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and
energy prices, was 7.5% year-on-year, up from 7.0% a month
before, reaching its highest level since 1986, the INE noted.
The 12-month European Union-harmonised price stood at 5.9%,
0.1 percentage point higher than the INE's previous estimate two
weeks ago.
Spanish central bank governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on
Wednesday Euro zone inflation could fall faster than earlier
expected, citing recent gas price developments, but noted that
energy and good commodity price rises could still be significant
in 2023.
