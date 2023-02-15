Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Spain's 12-month inflation up to 5.9% in January

02/15/2023 | 04:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Spanish consumer prices rose 5.9% in the 12 months through January, up from 5.7% in the period through December, pushed up by, among other things, higher fuel and lubricant prices in transport services as compared to January last year, National Statistics Institute (INE) data showed on Wednesday.

The final reading was higher than the 5.8% flash estimate released by the INE two weeks ago. Analysts polled by Reuters saw the 12-month inflation through January also at 5.8%.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile fresh food and energy prices, was 7.5% year-on-year, up from 7.0% a month before, reaching its highest level since 1986, the INE noted.

The 12-month European Union-harmonised price stood at 5.9%, 0.1 percentage point higher than the INE's previous estimate two weeks ago.

Spanish central bank governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday Euro zone inflation could fall faster than earlier expected, citing recent gas price developments, but noted that energy and good commodity price rises could still be significant in 2023. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
04:39aUK house prices up 9.8% in year to December - ONS
RE
04:39aAdani looks to repay $500 mln bridge loan taken for cement deals-ET
RE
04:35aChina commercial banks' non-performing loan ratio at 1.63% at end-2022 - regulator
RE
04:30aSouth African business confidence index falls in January - SACCI
RE
04:27aUkraine calls on UN, Turkey to prevent Russia from obstructing grain deal
RE
04:27aASML: trade war risks increasing, but no 2023 impact on China sales
RE
04:24aSupply chain, red tape biggest problems for European green projects, says RWE CEO
RE
04:23aStocks hit five-week low, but Turkish shares rally on trade resumption
RE
04:22aIndia cereal inflation broad-based and worrying despite data discord - economists
RE
04:20aFTSE 100 Falls as Banking Shares Retreat After -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alfen N : 22FY results
2Kering - Press release - 2022 Annual Results
3KYC the key challenge for fintechs: TDCX report
4Glencore declares $7.1 billion payout to shareholders after record 2022..
5Column-Faced down by Fed, markets dab 6% onto risk radar :Mike Dolan

HOT NEWS