Spain's Catalonia, Navarre tighten COVID measures as cases rise

* Catalans asked to work from home for next 15 days
* Madrid declared state of emergency on Friday
* Madrid leaders calls lockdown 'undemocratic'
BARCELONA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish regions of
Catalonia and Navarre will bring in new restrictions on working
and public gatherings after worrying rises in COVID-19 cases,
authorities said on Sunday.
Josep Maria Argimon, the Catalan health secretary, asked
companies to tell employees to work from home for the next 15
days.
"Without establishing measures, we could reach the situation
in Madrid in two or three weeks," Argimon told RAC1 radio
station.
"But we will not reach the situation in Madrid, because we
are going to take mandatory measures that will be announced this
week."
Madrid, where a state of emergency was imposed on Friday to
halt soaring infection rates, is one of Europe's COVID-19
hotspots.
Catalonia reported 2,360 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in the
past 24 hours, health authorities said on Sunday.
In Navarre, which has a population of 650,000, regional
leader Maria Chivite announced new restrictions after 463
coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday, the highest daily
figure since the start of the pandemic.
From Tuesday, meetings will be limited to six people, bars
and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. and their capacity will be
limited to 50%, while the capacity in children's parks will cut
to 30%.
Madrid's conservative regional leader Isabel Díaz Ayuso,
said the lockdown was "ruining" the capital's economy and was
profoundly undemocratic.
"The justice system, the Madrid region, the king and the law
are standing in the way of Pedro Sánchez, who’s trying to change
this country through the back door," Ayuso told El Mundo
newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.
A Spanish government spokeswoman declined to comment.
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said at a press
conference on Saturday: "We will keep on offering a hand to the
Madrid regional government so we can work together, but the
situation demanded a response and we couldn’t just sit on our
hands."
(Reporting by Graham Keeley
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)