Spain's Cepsa teams up with Dutch firms to supply green ammonia

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Cepsa said on Monday
it had signed an agreement with three Dutch companies to supply
green ammonia to a terminal in the port of Rotterdam, confirming
an earlier Reuters report.
The ammonia, produced from hydrogen generated by renewable
energy, could be exported or converted back into green hydrogen
for industry in northwest Europe, Cepsa said.
Green ammonia is a nascent technology that is expected to
play an important role in transporting green hydrogen, though
its feasibility hasn't been tested yet at a large scale.
The agreement was signed by Cepsa with private firms HES
International, Gasunie Waterstof Holding and Vopak LNG. The
Dutch firms are developing the ACE terminal in Rotterdam, which
will be Europe's largest for green ammonia.
The agreement is another step towards securing clean energy
for Europe at a time when Spain is aiming to become a major
player in the sector.
"This alliance makes the green hydrogen corridor a tangible
reality and increases the international potential of the
Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley," Cepsa's Chief Executive
Officer Maarten Wetselaar said in a statement, referring to
supplying hydrogen from southern Spain to northern Europe.
The companies did not give any financial details for the
project.
"We hope that in addition to Cepsa, more parties will join
our open access ammonia/hydrogen import terminal," ACE Terminal
project director Egbert Vrijen said in a statement.
Ammonia is widely used to make agricultural fertilisers.
Cepsa aims to start the first exports from Spain in 2027 and
the scope of the agreement will cover sustainable marine fuels
and hydrogen as an end product, the Spanish company said.
Cepsa is currently planning to invest 3 billion euros ($3.3
billion) in green hydrogen projects in Huelva and Algeciras in
southern Spain, in one of the largest such developments in
Europe.
