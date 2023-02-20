Spain's Cepsa teams up with Dutch firms to supply green ammonia

MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spain's Cepsa said on Monday it had signed an agreement with three Dutch companies to supply green ammonia to a terminal in the port of Rotterdam, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

The ammonia, produced from hydrogen generated by renewable energy, could be exported or converted back into green hydrogen for industry in northwest Europe, Cepsa said.

Green ammonia is a nascent technology that is expected to play an important role in transporting green hydrogen, though its feasibility hasn't been tested yet at a large scale.

The agreement was signed by Cepsa with private firms HES International, Gasunie Waterstof Holding and Vopak LNG. The Dutch firms are developing the ACE terminal in Rotterdam, which will be Europe's largest for green ammonia.

The agreement is another step towards securing clean energy for Europe at a time when Spain is aiming to become a major player in the sector.

"This alliance makes the green hydrogen corridor a tangible reality and increases the international potential of the Andalusian Green Hydrogen Valley," Cepsa's Chief Executive Officer Maarten Wetselaar said in a statement, referring to supplying hydrogen from southern Spain to northern Europe.

The companies did not give any financial details for the project.

"We hope that in addition to Cepsa, more parties will join our open access ammonia/hydrogen import terminal," ACE Terminal project director Egbert Vrijen said in a statement.

Ammonia is widely used to make agricultural fertilisers.

Cepsa aims to start the first exports from Spain in 2027 and the scope of the agreement will cover sustainable marine fuels and hydrogen as an end product, the Spanish company said.

Cepsa is currently planning to invest 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in green hydrogen projects in Huelva and Algeciras in southern Spain, in one of the largest such developments in Europe. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado Additional reporting by Ron Bousso Editing by Mark Potter)