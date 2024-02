MADRID, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spanish gas grid operator Enagas said on Tuesday its 2023 net profit fell 8.8% though it topped its guidance for the year.

The company booked a profit of 342.5 million euros ($368.84 million) this year, compared with a guidance of between 310 million euros and 320 million euros and the 321 million euros expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting by Pietro Lombardi, editing by Inti Landauro)