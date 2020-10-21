Spain's IRPH mortgage contracts did not constitute market abuse, Supreme Court says

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The IRPH mortgage price index
used during Spain's property crisis was valid and did not
constitute an abuse of market, even though there was a lack of
transparency for some of those contracts, Spain's Supreme Court
said on Wednesday.
The much-awaited ruling followed a European Court of Justice
(ECJ) decision to send this dispute over Spanish mortgages back
to national courts, opening the way for individual claims.
The Supreme Court said in a press release that in four of
the five IRPH cases it analysed there "was no abuse", in line
with the ECJ ruling from March, even if failure to report the
index's evolution marked a lack of transparency.
The court said it would deliberate on a fifth IRPH case
later on Wednesday but that it was of a different nature,
related to social housing.
Hundreds of thousands of home loans were sold in Spain,
mainly in 2007 and 2008, based on the IRPH, at interest rates
that tended to be higher than interbank benchmark rate Euribor.
The ruling was seen as a relief for Spanish banks, which are
already struggling with the economic impact from the COVID-19
outbreak and ultra low interest rates.
Shares in Caixabank, the most exposed lender to
IRPH contracts, with 5.7 billion euros, were however slightly
down 0.2%, while Bankia was up 0.8%.
The court has not yet published the ruling itself, and said
that should be done in the coming days.
