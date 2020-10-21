Log in
Spain's IRPH mortgage contracts did not constitute market abuse, Supreme Court says

10/21/2020 | 07:49am EDT

MADRID, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The IRPH mortgage price index used during Spain's property crisis was valid and did not constitute an abuse of market, even though there was a lack of transparency for some of those contracts, Spain's Supreme Court said on Wednesday.

The much-awaited ruling followed a European Court of Justice (ECJ) decision to send this dispute over Spanish mortgages back to national courts, opening the way for individual claims.

The Supreme Court said in a press release that in four of the five IRPH cases it analysed there "was no abuse", in line with the ECJ ruling from March, even if failure to report the index's evolution marked a lack of transparency.

The court said it would deliberate on a fifth IRPH case later on Wednesday but that it was of a different nature, related to social housing.

Hundreds of thousands of home loans were sold in Spain, mainly in 2007 and 2008, based on the IRPH, at interest rates that tended to be higher than interbank benchmark rate Euribor.

The ruling was seen as a relief for Spanish banks, which are already struggling with the economic impact from the COVID-19 outbreak and ultra low interest rates.

Shares in Caixabank, the most exposed lender to IRPH contracts, with 5.7 billion euros, were however slightly down 0.2%, while Bankia was up 0.8%.

The court has not yet published the ruling itself, and said that should be done in the coming days. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Ingrid Melander)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 0.66% 2.444 Delayed Quote.-51.27%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. 0.93% 0.2831 Delayed Quote.-73.03%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.21% 1.7022 Delayed Quote.-54.43%
BANKIA, S.A. 0.39% 1.149 Delayed Quote.-39.84%
BANKINTER, S.A. -0.06% 3.448 Delayed Quote.-47.18%
CAIXABANK, S.A. -0.47% 1.6935 Delayed Quote.-39.19%
LIBERBANK, S.A. -1.04% 0.237 Delayed Quote.-28.51%
UNICAJA BANCO, S.A. -1.86% 0.6055 Delayed Quote.-36.26%
