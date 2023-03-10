The December figure was revised from a previous 4.0% increase, INE said.
(Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 5.5% in January from a year earlier on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, after rising 4.8% in December, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.
The December figure was revised from a previous 4.0% increase, INE said.
