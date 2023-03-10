Spain's January retail sales rise 5.5% y/y

(Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 5.5% in January from a year earlier on a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, after rising 4.8% in December, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The December figure was revised from a previous 4.0% increase, INE said. (Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk, editing by Inti Landauro)