MADRID, July 7 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez promised on Friday to pass a bill allowing residents to decide the location of solar parks and wind farms in their area and receive some of the profits if his Socialist Party (PSOE) wins the general election on July 23.

Many planned photovoltaic parks and wind farms in the country are being delayed by protests from people living nearby, making it one of the election's hot-button issues.

"We will pass a law that involves local residents in choosing the location of photovoltaic and wind farms, allowing them to participate directly in the co-ownership of up to 10% of the profits they generate," Sanchez told a PSOE event in Madrid in which he outlined the party's election manifesto.

The opposition People's Party, which is leading opinion polls, said in its own manifesto unveiled on Tuesday that it would

introduce a fee on renewable energy projects

to pay for the administrative costs tied to them.

In September 2022, the mayors of 70 towns in the southern Andalusia region signed a letter urging the regional government to increase transparency and improve planning in renewable energy projects, saying the proliferation of solar panels and wind turbines was altering the rural landscape.

There have also been protests against large onshore and offshore wind parks this year in the northwestern region of Galicia, and environmental organisations have legally challenged renewable projects throughout Spain, arguing they put the local biodiversity at risk. (Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)