Spain's Sanchez says EUMED will push for dynamic gas price cap

ALICANTE, Spain, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The leaders of the
nine Mediterranean countries in the EU agreed on Friday to push
for a dynamic cap on gas prices rather than a fixed ceiling,
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.
"We will work in that direction so we (EU) can agree on a
dynamic and efficient cap on gas prices," he said, without
specifying, after a summit of the nine countries in the Spanish
city of Alicante.
Before the summit Spain had proposed a dynamic cap, which
suggests a fully-fluctuating price cap, based on average
liquefied natural gas prices plus a price premium.
Another proposal has been drawn up by a group of EU
countries, including EUMED countries Italy, Greece and Slovenia,
for a dynamic value that was 75% fixed and 25% fluctuating in
response to existing LNG price benchmarks.
EU countries' energy ministers aim to approve a gas price
cap at a meeting on Dec. 13, when EUMED has been expected to
present its joint proposal.
EUMED also groups France, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and
Portugal.
EU gas prices have soared this year as Russia slashed gas
deliveries to Europe following its invasion of Ukraine.
The European Commission last week proposed a gas price cap
that would kick in if the front-month Title Transfer Facility
(TTF) gas price exceeded 275 euros ($289) per megawatt-hour for
two weeks and was 58 euros higher than a liquefied natural gas
reference price for 10 days.
Some countries criticised that proposal, suggesting it was
designed with such a high price and with criteria so strict that
the cap would never be triggered, and thus fail to cushion their
economies from price spikes.
