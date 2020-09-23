Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Spain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Madrid

Spain's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that riders for Barcelona-based food delivery app Glovo were employees, not freelancers, in a case that could clear the way for so-called gig economy workers to demand formal labour contracts and benefits.

The ruling by the country's top court follows two previous cases heard in regional courts, one involving Glovo and the other its rival Deliveroo.

"[Glovo]... fixes the conditions for the provision of its services, and owns the assets essential to carrying out its services," the court said in a statement.

"It uses deliverers who... fulfil their roles within the employer's professional organisation."

Glovo had argued it was merely an intermediary between restaurants and delivery riders, who were self-employed.

In recent years, some workers hired to deliver goods via apps like Glovo have been demanding recognition as salaried staff and petitioning for the corresponding rights, such as sick leave and paid holidays.

Glovo said in a statement it respected the court's ruling, but expected the government and the European Union to set up a regulatory framework.

"Glovo firmly believes this regulation must be promoted based on dialogue between all actors involved," the statement said.

(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, Emma Pinedo, Inti Landauro, additional reporting by Belen Carreno; writing by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:37aItaly govt is asking atlantia to quickly wrap up deal giving control of its motorway unit to state lender cdp, in line with july agreement - government source
RE
11:36aAir France's KLM puts plans to increase flights on hold
RE
11:35aSunak to set out future of job support programme on Thursday
RE
11:35aPremier Oil seeks another price cut for BP North Sea deal -sources
RE
11:35aPremier seeking to lower the cash value of the bp acquisition by $70 to $80 million -sources
RE
11:35aPremier oil in talks with bp to lower price of north sea oilfields acquisition again -sources
RE
11:33aUK Brexit border delays "likely to worsen" in January - report
RE
11:33aUK warns of wide disruption if businesses do not prepare for end of EU transition
RE
11:31aU.S. markets regulator to vote on raising thresholds for shareholder proposals
RE
11:25aSpain's Supreme Court rules food delivery riders are employees, not freelancers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
4IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group