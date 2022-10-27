Advanced search
News
Spain's Unemployment Rate Stabilized in 3Q

10/27/2022 | 03:15am EDT
By Maria Martinez


The Spanish unemployment rate stabilized in the third quarter, having been on a steady decline since the last quarter of 2020.

Spain's unemployment rate rose to 12.67% in the third quarter from 12.49% in the previous three-month period, Spanish statistics office INE said Thursday.

The number of unemployed people rose by 60,800 in the third quarter to a total of 2.98 million, while employment rose by 77,700 people to 20.54 million, INE said.


Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0314ET

HOT NEWS